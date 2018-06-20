Rockies' Trevor Story: Goes yard in win
Story went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's win over the Mets.
Story was the middle part of a back-to-back-to-back sequence in the third inning that helped turned a tie game into a four-run Colorado lead in the eventual 10-8 win. The 25-year-old has been red-hot all June, slashing .357/.395/.686 on the month. With 16 homers, he's on pace to top his personal-best 27 that he mashed in his rookie campaign in 2016.
More News
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: Trio of hits•
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: Smacks two home runs•
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: Hits 12th homer of season•
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: Three hits in Saturday's loss•
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: Goes 3-for-5 against Giants•
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: Two homers, four RBI against Brewers•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Closers on the move?
Kelvin Herrera is the first closer to be traded, so what happens next?
-
Waivers: Trust process with Pivetta
The Kelvin Herrera trade might spell only bad news for Fantasy players, while a few free agents...
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas