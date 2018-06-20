Story went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's win over the Mets.

Story was the middle part of a back-to-back-to-back sequence in the third inning that helped turned a tie game into a four-run Colorado lead in the eventual 10-8 win. The 25-year-old has been red-hot all June, slashing .357/.395/.686 on the month. With 16 homers, he's on pace to top his personal-best 27 that he mashed in his rookie campaign in 2016.