Rockies' Trevor Story: Goes yard twice in win

Story went 3-for-5 with two home runs, three runs scored and three RBI in Friday's 10-8 win over the Padres.

The slugging shortstop has 32 homers, 20 steals, 79 RBI and a career-high 104 runs on the year to go with his robust .297/.356/.554 slash line. Story has 14 games left on the schedule -- eight of them at home in Coors Field -- to match or exceed the career-high 37 home runs he hit last year.