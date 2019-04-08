Story (calf) is starting at shortstop and hitting fourth Monday against the Braves, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Story exited Sunday's game against the Dodgers after being struck by a pitch on his right calf, however the issue won't force him to miss any additional time. The shortstop, who is 8-for-36 (.222) with a trio of homers and six RBI through 10 games this season, will face righty Julio Teheran in Monday's series opener.