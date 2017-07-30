Rockies' Trevor Story: Heads to bench for Game 2 on Sunday
Story is not in the lineup for the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Nationals.
Although he's been improving at the plate lately, Story struggled in the matinee game Sunday, fanning three times in a hitless performance. He'll head to the bench for the nightcap, allowing Pat Valaika to log a start at shortstop.
