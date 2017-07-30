Rockies' Trevor Story: Heads to bench for game two Sunday

Story is not in the lineup for the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Nationals.

Although he's been improving at the plate lately, Story struggled in the matinee game Sunday, fanning three times in a hitless performance. He'll head to the bench for the nightcap, allowing Pat Valaika to log a start at shortstop.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast