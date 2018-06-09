Story went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double in the Rockies' 9-4 loss to the Diamondbacks on Friday.

It was the 12th homer of the year for the 25-year-old shortstop, who accounted for half of his team's runs in this contest with a two-run shot off Diamondbacks starter Zack Greinke in the fifth inning. His .247/.328/.489 slash line puts him right around his career averages through 235 at-bats, and he's on pace for 31 long balls, which would top the career-best total of 27 he posted in his rookie season of 2016 if he's able to maintain the pace.