Rockies' Trevor Story: Hits 30th homer

Story went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a pair of runs in the Rockies' 16-9 defeat to the Dodgers on Monday.

Story officially reached the 30-homer plateau for a second straight season with a leadoff solo shot off Walker Buehler in the first inning. He's been a fantastic cross-category asset once again in 2019, as the 26-year-old is now slashing .298/.360/.561 through 125 games with 76 RBI, 34 doubles and five triples, while also stealing 19 bases in 27 attempts.