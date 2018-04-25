Rockies' Trevor Story: Hits grand slam
Story went 1-for-3 with a grand slam and a walk in Tuesday's win over the Padres.
Story has now recorded at least one hit in seven of the last eight games, bringing his average up to .250. The home run was his sixth of the year, and the four RBI push his season total to 18, which is good for third-most among all shortstops in the majors. Story is so far proving to be a formidable run producer.
