Rockies' Trevor Story: Hits third homer in five games
Story went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a stolen base in the Rockies' 5-2 defeat to the Padres on Tuesday.
Story provided all the offense for Colorado against San Diego with his first-inning homer off Joey Lucchesi marking his third of the season. He got off to a slow start and was hitting just .214 coming into this game but he's now left the yard in three of his last five contests, so fantasy owners will hope that's a sign he's getting set to pump his average up somewhere closer to the .251 mark he's posted for his career. Even if Story doesn't fully regain the form of his breakout 2016 that saw him hit .272 and tally a lofty .908 OPS in 372 at-bats, he can still act as a solid source of power at shortstop, as he showed on Tuesday.
