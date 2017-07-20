Rockies' Trevor Story: Hits two-run shot against Friars

Story went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, a triple, three RBI and three runs during Wednesday's win over San Diego.

It's been a disappointing campaign for Story, as he's sporting an underwhelming .235/.312/.422 slash line. Additionally, his 12 homers, 43 RBI and 38 runs are well behind the totals he posted during his rookie year last season. Still, Coors Field can be a huge fantasy boost, and Story owns the potential to be a difference maker going forward.