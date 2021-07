Story went 1-for-3 with a solo homer and two RBI in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Cardinals.

Story launched a 448-foot solo home run to center field in the first inning and later drove in another run on a sacrifice fly in the eighth to knot the game at two apiece. He's now hit homers in back-to-back games and has five RBI over that span. The 28-year-old is slashing .256/.327/.455 with 11 homers, 41 RBI, 40 runs scored, 15 steals and a 27_65 BB:K over 300 plate appearances.