Story went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Colorado's 7-5 loss to the Phillies on Sunday.

It was his only hit on the day, but Story made it count, touching up Jerad Eickhoff with a two-run blast in the fifth inning. He's now slashing .266/.330/.484 with 10 homers and 30 RBI through 184 at-bats.