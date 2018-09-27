Story went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, a triple and three runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Phillies.

Story did his part in the 14-0 win, going deep in the fifth inning for his 34th home run to pull into a tie for second place in the National League behind Matt Carpenter (36). The 25-year-old also ranks in the top five in the NL with 104 RBI and sports an impressive .290 batting average. Now over the elbow issue that cost him five games over the past week, Story figures to be in the lineup the rest of the way to help Colorado secure a playoff spot.