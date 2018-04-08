Rockies' Trevor Story: Homers in second straight contest
Story went 1-for-4 with a solo homer and a walk in Saturday's extra-innings win over the Braves.
Story extended the Rockies' lead in the fourth inning, sending a 2-1 offering from Braves starter Anibal Sanchez into the left-field bleachers. This is the second straight game in which the young shortstop has homered, though he added another strikeout to his ledger and is still hitting just .176 on the young season.
