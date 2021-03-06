Story went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run and one strikeout in Friday's spring loss to the Brewers.

Story was eased into action to begin spring training, but he batted second while playing shortstop in Friday's Cactus League matchup. He provided the team's only run production of the game with a 407-foot blast in the third inning. The 28-year-old enters the season as one of the league's top shortstops, but his counting stats could dip slightly in 2021 after Nolan Arenado was traded to the Cardinals during the offseason.