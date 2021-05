Story went 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBI, three additional runs scored and a walk in the 14-6 win Saturday over the Diamondbacks.

Story marked up the score sheet Saturday, contributing to 14 runs scored by the Rockies. He hit his third home run of the season off Caleb Smith in the sixth inning. Story has scored seven runs over his last four games and he is slashing .283/.336/.495 in 110 plate appearances this year.