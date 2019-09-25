Rockies' Trevor Story: Homers, walks twice in marathon

Story went 1-for-6 with a solo home run and a pair of walks Tuesday in the Rockies' 8-5 loss to the Giants in 16 innings.

Story struck out in his first two plate appearances versus Madison Bumgarner, but he was able to touch up the Giants ace for his 34th long ball of the season in the fifth inning. The Rockies have been using Story primarily in the leadoff spot since late August, but the move hasn't resulted in any heightened involvement on the bases for the shortstop. Over his 22 starts in the No. 1 spot in the lineup this season, Story has supplied just two stolen bases.