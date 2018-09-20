Rockies' Trevor Story: Hoping to return over weekend
The Rockies hope Story (elbow) will be able to return sometime during the team's three-game series against the Diamondbacks over the weekend, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.
Story is day-to-day after exiting Monday's game with right elbow soreness. He's headed to Arizona on Thursday to get treatment and potentially do some baseball activities before rejoining the Rockies ahead of Friday's series opener, at which point Colorado will evaluate his readiness for a return to game action.
