Rockies' Trevor Story: Idle for season finale

Story is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.

Story will just be getting a routine off day with little on the line for the 70-91 Rockies in the season finale. Garrett Hampson will handle leadoff and shortstop duties Sunday while Story presumably wraps up his 2019 campaign with a .294/.363/.554 slash line to go with 35 home runs and 23 steals in 145 games.