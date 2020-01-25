Play

Rockies' Trevor Story: Inks two-year deal

Story signed a two-year, $27.5 million contract with the Rockies on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

This deal will buy out the final two seasons of arbitration for the shortstop. He put together another strong year at the dish in 2019, slashing .294/.363/.554 with 35 home runs, 85 RBI and 23 stolen bases in 145 contests.

