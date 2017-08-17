Rockies' Trevor Story: Knocks pair of homers, drives in six
Story went 3-for-4 with two homers, six RBI and a walk in Wednesday's win over the Braves.
Story played a key role in Colorado's 17-2 thrashing of the Braves, as he produced more than a third of the runs while recording his first multi-homer game of the season. He also struck out for the 19th straight game, leaving his strikeout rate at an ugly 35.9, though his 31.3 percent strikeout rate last season ultimately didn't stop him from posting a .909 OPS with 27 homers. Story will look to keep things rolling, as he now has three bombs in his last two games -- and 18 on the season -- after having just one in his previous 14 contests.
