Rockies' Trevor Story: Launches 18th homer
Story went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Diamondbacks.
Story's homer came in the eighth inning, but the Rockies were unable to produce a comeback. Story has gone 3-for-15 with two runs scored and two walks since returning from a thumb injury. He's hitting .289/.357/.540 with 18 homers, 67 runs scored and 49 RBI in 76 games this year.
