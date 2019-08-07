Rockies' Trevor Story: Launches 26th homer
Story went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 14-3 loss to the Astros.
The shortstop took Gerrit Cole deep in the first inning -- the last time the Rockies would hold a lead in the rout -- to give Story four homers in his last five games and 26 on the year. The surge has pushed the 26-year-old's slash line up to .282/.347/.562 on the season.
