Rockies' Trevor Story: Launches 29th homer

Story went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and another run scored in Friday's loss to the Pirates.

Story wasted no time in getting the scoring started by taking Dario Agrazal deep for a leadoff homer. He also doubled and scored again in the fifth. The talented outfielder is now on a seven-game hitting streak, racking up 12 hits over the last seven games. On the season, Story is slashing .300/.363/.563 29 with 29 home runs, 97 runs scored, 34 doubles and 19 stolen bases.