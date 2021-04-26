Story went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and scored twice in a 12-2 win over the Phillies on Sunday.

Story capped off a seven-run fourth inning by pimping a grand slam into the left-field seats for his second home run in three games. The 28-year-old rewarded his patient fantasy managers with a recent power surge after needing 19 games to hit his first long ball of the campaign. Story has been seeing the ball extremely well lately, as he's slashing .417/.429/.792 with two home runs, nine RBI and six runs scored over his last seven games.