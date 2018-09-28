Story went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Phillies.

Story connected on his 35th homer of the season in the second inning with a solo shot off Jake Arrieta, and he's now connected on home runs in back-to-back games. Story has produced like an elite shortstop in 2018, with a .291/.346/.562 slash line with 42 doubles, six triples, 105 RBI, 86 runs and 26 steals on the season.