Story went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a double in Monday's 1-0 loss to the Padres.

Story has been a big source of speed lately, with four stolen bases in his last five games. He now leads the majors with 12 steals. The shortstop also has nine homers, 32 runs scored and 20 RBI while slashing .294/.372/.544 through 40 contests.