Story left Wednesday's loss to the Red Sox in the 10th inning after colliding earlier with teammate Raimel Tapia on a play in the field, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Saunders further elaborated that Story wanted to remain in the game, but the Rockies exercised a little bit of caution. According to Michael Spencer of CBS Denver, manager Bud Black said after the game the potential issue is with the 26-year-old's left knee. The team has a scheduled off day Thursday before playing the Phillies on the road Friday.