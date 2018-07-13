Rockies' Trevor Story: Mashes tater
Story stayed hot Thursday against the Diamondbacks by going 1-for-3 with his 18th home run of the season.
Though Story's streak of multi-hit performances came to an end, he still didn't disappoint as he sent a Randall Delgado offering 407 feet to right field for another long ball. He and the Rockies will close out the first half with a home series against the Mariners that gets underway Friday.
-
