Rockies' Trevor Story: Moves to leadoff

Story is starting at shortstop and hitting leadoff Wednesday against the Red Sox, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Story has primarily hit second this season, but he'll swap places in the order with Charlie Blackmon with a left-hander in Eduardo Rodriquez starting for the Red Sox. The shortstop has been dialed in since the start of August, slashing .380/.443/.652 with six home runs and five stolen bases in 23 games.