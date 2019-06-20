Rockies' Trevor Story: MRI scheduled for Thursday
Story will undergo an MRI on Thursday after exiting Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Diamondbacks with what Colorado is classifying as a jammed right thumb, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Shortly after departing in the sixth inning, Story was sent in for X-rays on the thumb, which returned negative. Though Story has been cleared of any structural damage to the thumb, the MRI will clarify whether he's dealing with an injury serious enough to require a trip to the injured list. Pat Valaika replaced Story on Wednesday, and the Rockies could summon Brendan Rodgers or Garrett Hampson from Triple-A Albuquerque for additional help at shortstop in the event Story needs to be shut down.
