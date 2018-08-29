Story went 2-for-4 with his 21st stolen base of the season and a run in the Rockies' 3-2 win over the Angels on Tuesday.

Story was also caught stealing in the contest, but his 21-for-27 success rate on the bases this season is excellent for a player who had gone only 15-for-22 on steal attempts through his first two years in the majors. In addition to his contributions on the basepaths, Story is also one home run shy of matching the career-best total of 27 he notched as a rookie. He's only one of five players in the majors with 25 or more long balls or 20 or more steals in 2018.