Rockies' Trevor Story: Nabs 21st steal
Story went 2-for-4 with his 21st stolen base of the season and a run in the Rockies' 3-2 win over the Angels on Tuesday.
Story was also caught stealing in the contest, but his 21-for-27 success rate on the bases this season is excellent for a player who had gone only 15-for-22 on steal attempts through his first two years in the majors. In addition to his contributions on the basepaths, Story is also one home run shy of matching the career-best total of 27 he notched as a rookie. He's only one of five players in the majors with 25 or more long balls or 20 or more steals in 2018.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....