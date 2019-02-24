Story (elbow) is fine after getting hit by a pitch Saturday and expects to return to the lineup within a day or two, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Story exited Saturday's game with an elbow contusion and isn't in the lineup Sunday, but starters don't necessarily play every day early in camp, so that's not particularly a sign of concern. Barring setbacks, he'll have more than enough time to be ready by Opening Day.