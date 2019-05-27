Story is not in Monday's lineup against the Diamondbacks, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Story will get a rare day off Monday, with Brendan Rodgers getting the nod at shortstop instead. Story has gotten off to another strong start this season, hitting .270/.338/.507 across 234 plate appearances while also recording 13 home runs and eight stolen bases. He should be back in the lineup for Tuesday's action.