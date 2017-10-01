Play

Rockies' Trevor Story: Not starting Sunday

Story is not in the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

Story snapped his seven-game hitting streak Saturday with his 0-for-4 showing and will now get the day off for the final game of the regular season. Pat Valaika will draw the start at shortstop, batting seventh.

