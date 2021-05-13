site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Trevor Story: Not starting Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Story isn't starting Thursday's game against the Reds, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Story will get a breather after he went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Thursday's nightcap against San Diego. Alan Trejo will start at shortstop and bat eighth.
