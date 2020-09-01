Story isn't in Tuesday's lineup against the Giants, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Story has had a rough stretch at the plate recently as he's gone 0-for-8 with six strikeouts over the past two games. He'll get a day off Tuesday with Garrett Hampson starting at shortstop.
