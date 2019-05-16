Rockies' Trevor Story: Nursing bruised knee
Story was diagnosed with a bruised left knee after exiting Wednesday's loss to Boston but hopes to play Friday at Philadelphia, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Story collided with teammate Raimel Tapia on a play down the left-field line during the bottom of the ninth inning, and was reluctantly removed from the game. The early diagnosis is good news for the 26-year-old, and he will have Thursday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery before the weekend series against the Phillies.
