Story (arm) is considered day-to-day after he left Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Mets, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Manager Bud Black confirmed after Thursday's doubleheader that Story's removal from the nightcap was precautionary, but he added that throwing could be a concern in the coming days. If Story misses any additional time, Brendan Rodgers could fill in at shortstop.