Story (elbow) threw on the field Friday and remains on track to return from the injured list Tuesday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Story is set to miss one day more than the minimum with his right elbow inflammation, as the Rockies don't play Monday, the first day he'd be eligible to return. Brendan Rodgers has handled shortstop in his absence, but Story should return to his everyday role once healthy.
More News
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: Receives encouraging test results•
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: Slated for additional testing•
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: Placed on 10-day injured list•
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: Not starting matinee•
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: Officially day-to-day•
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: Removed with arm tightness•