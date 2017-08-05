Rockies' Trevor Story: Out of Saturday's lineup

Story is out of Saturday's lineup against the Phillies, Manny Randhawa of MLB.com reports.

Story is hitting just .156 with a 38.8 percent strikeout rate over his last 45 at-bats. Pat Valaika will start at shortstop and hit eighth.

