Story went 0-for-3 with two stolen bases and two walks.

Both times Story got on base, he stole second, but he didn't come around to score either time. The shortstop has cooled off in general lately, going just 8-for-32 (.250) with two RBI and three runs scored in his last eight games. He has 11 steals, nine homers, 20 RBI and 32 runs scored in 39 contests this season.

More News