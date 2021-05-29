Story was placed on the 10-day injured list with right elbow inflammation Saturday, retroactive to May 28.

Story left Thursday's nightcap against the Mets as a precautionary measure, but he'll now miss additional time after he was diagnosed with inflammation. Brendan Rodgers should serve as the primary shortstop in Story's absence, while infielder Matt Adams (shin) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. It's not yet clear whether Story will need to spend more than the minimum of 10 days on the injured list.