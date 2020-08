Story went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Friday's loss against the Dodgers.

Story produced his 16th RBI of the season with a single to right field that scored Drew Butera in the top of the sixth inning, and that was the biggest highlight for a Colorado offense that went 4-for-31 as a team against the Dodgers' pitching staff. Story, who rode a nine-game hitting streak earlier this month, is hitting .274 with a .834 OPS in 84 August at-bats.