Rockies' Trevor Story: Plates four in win over Marlins
Story went 2-for-4 with four RBI and two runs during Wednesday's win over Miami.
Story now has seven RBI through his past two games and is up to a respectable 23 homers, 80 RBI and 65 runs for the campaign. While he clearly failed to duplicate his excellent pace from last season, Story's counting statistics have been serviceable in the majority of fantasy settings.
More News
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...