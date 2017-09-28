Play

Rockies' Trevor Story: Plates four in win over Marlins

Story went 2-for-4 with four RBI and two runs during Wednesday's win over Miami.

Story now has seven RBI through his past two games and is up to a respectable 23 homers, 80 RBI and 65 runs for the campaign. While he clearly failed to duplicate his excellent pace from last season, Story's counting statistics have been serviceable in the majority of fantasy settings.

