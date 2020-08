Story went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a 2-1 loss to the Astros on Monday.

Story provided the Rockies' lone run with a third-inning blast off Astros starter Brandon Bielak. It was one of just two hits in the game for the Rockies. Story has hit safely in nine straight games, and he's now batting .326 with seven homers, 15 RBI and 21 runs scored through 22 contests.