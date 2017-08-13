Play

Rockies' Trevor Story: Positioned on bench Sunday

Story is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Story has scuffled at the plate for the majority of the 2017 season and has shown no signs of a turnaround during the month of August. The young shortstop is hitting just .129/.229/.129 in his last nine games and will give way to Pat Valaika as the Rockies close out their weekend series against Vance Worley and the Marlins.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast