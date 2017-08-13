Rockies' Trevor Story: Positioned on bench Sunday

Story is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Story has scuffled at the plate for the majority of the 2017 season and has shown no signs of a turnaround during the month of August. The young shortstop is hitting just .129/.229/.129 in his last nine games and will give way to Pat Valaika as the Rockies close out their weekend series against Vance Worley and the Marlins.