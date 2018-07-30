Story is not in the lineup against St. Louis on Monday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Story will receive a night off for just the second time this season as Garrett Hampson gets a start at shortstop in his stead. Across 20 games this month, Story is hitting .355/.410/.618 with four home runs, 10 RBI and three stolen bases. Look for him to rejoin the starting nine Tuesday.