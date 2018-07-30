Rockies' Trevor Story: Rare day off Monday
Story is not in the lineup against St. Louis on Monday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Story will receive a night off for just the second time this season as Garrett Hampson gets a start at shortstop in his stead. Across 20 games this month, Story is hitting .355/.410/.618 with four home runs, 10 RBI and three stolen bases. Look for him to rejoin the starting nine Tuesday.
More News
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: Walks off with 20th homer•
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: Drives in four against Mariners•
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: Mashes tater•
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: Sixth straight two-hit performance•
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: Drills two-run homer Sunday•
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: Returns to lineup Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Wheeler continues to roll
One NL East pitcher shined in what may have been his last start with his team. Another is about...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Ray drops
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start