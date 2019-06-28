Rockies' Trevor Story: Ready to begin rehab assignment
Story (thumb) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.
Story took batting practice Friday, and it appears all went well, as he has been cleared to resume playing in games. The report notes Story is expected to only play two games with Albuquerque, so barring any setbacks, he could be ready to come off the injured list as soon as Tuesday.
