Story (elbow) had clean MRI results, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.
That the 28-year-old avoided a significant injury is a huge relief, as he's an elite player when healthy and should provide immense value down the stretch to the Rockies or whichever team that may trade for him. Barring any setbacks, the Rockies expect Story to return to action next Tuesday.
